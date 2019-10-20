<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A retired police officer, Paul Edike, has been reportedly murdered, after abduction by armed men suspected to be assassins.

It was gathered that the incident occurred late Friday in Effurun, Uvwie council area of Delta state.

The deceased was said to be returning from a ceremony when the hoodlums struck.

A relative, Joseph Edike, disclosed that late Edike’s chauffeur who witnessed the incident, reported it to the family shortly after the kidnap.

Unfortunately, the corpse was found few hours later along the Warri/Benin Highway.

He said: “Our dad was kidnapped on his way home on Friday evening. The driver came to tell us. Later in the night, his lifeless body was found along Warri/Benin Road.

“We suspect it as an assassination in relation to the case our brother has with some persons abroad.

“Since the case started, threat messages and calls have been made to us but, we never knew it will get to this level.”

According to the relative, the family had been careful with involving the police due to some issues “their brother” has abroad.

The remains of the deceased had since been deposited at a morgue.

However, the Delta State Police Command could not confirm the incident.

Responding via mobile, the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Adeyinka Adeleke, said: “I didn’t hear of it. I don’t think that matter was reported to the police.”