Tragedy struck in Imo State on Friday after a retired policeman, Emezim Duru, shot and killed a yet-to-be-identified man at an ongoing festival in the state.

The incident, which occurred at Obibi junction at Ito Ofe annual festival, Naza, in the Owerri North Local Government Area of the state, abruptly brought the festival to an end.

A community source told our correspondent that the festival was mapped out to confer a chieftaincy title on United States-based police officer, Meshack Onyeagoro, who is an indigene of the community.

The source, who craved anonymity, said Onyeagoro had recently returned from the US to receive the chieftaincy title which is revered in the community.

It was learnt that Duru was shooting sporadically into the air during the celebration when bullets hit two guests, resulting in the instant death of one, while the other person was rushed to the hospital.

He said, “A retired police officer has just killed one person at the ongoing Ito Ofe annual festival in Naza. The other person who was hit by the bullet has been rushed to the hospital. The retired police officer was shooting in jubilation.”

The Police Public Relations Officer, Imo State Command, Orlando Ikeokwu, said the police had recovered the gun and arrested one suspect.

The spokesperson said the gun belonged to the host but not the retired policeman.