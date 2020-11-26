Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have abducted four persons at Mararaban Kuchichanchan, along Pai road, Kwali Area council of Federal Capital Territory.

A resident of the area who preferred anonymity, said a retired director narrowly escaped abduction with an injury sustained from stone hauled at him by the criminals.

He said the incident happened around 5: pm on Wednesday, when gunmen whose number could not be ascertained appeared from a nearby bush with guns and flagged down a vehicle conveying the retired director at gun point.

He said the director, who was sitting in front tried to open the door to come out of the vehicle, one of the gunmen used a big stone and smashed the side windscreen of the vehicle hitting the director.

He said the director was dragged out of the vehicle in the pool of his blood by the gunmen who ordered him and his driver to lay down by the road side.

The source added that the gunmen flagged down another Hilux vehicle coming from behind and whisked away the driver and one other occupant, along side the driver of the retired director into the bush at gun point.





“It was when the operation was going on when a cyclist who was coming also ran into them in which they used their cutlass to beat him and whisked into the bush too, ” he said.

Newsmen learnt that the gunmen tried to whisked away the retired director but was speared after they discovered he was lying unconscious in pool of his blood.

The retired director was later taken to an undisclosed hospital in Gwagwalada, where he was treated and discharged on Thursday, morning.

Meanwhile, the FCT police command has confirmed the abduction of three persons along Pai-Leleyi road in Kwali Area council.

According to a statement by the spokesperson of the command, ASP Maryam Yusuf, the command has launched an operation to rescue the three Kidnapped victims, even as she said 19 people had been rescued from Kidnappers along Kwali axis.

She said the successful rescue operation was conducted by a joint team of Police operatives from the command who responded promptly to the occasion and engaged the heavily armed hoodlums in a fierce gun duel.

“However, concerted effort is being made to rescue the remaining three (3) victims in custody of the hoodlums who escaped into the bordering forest,” she said.