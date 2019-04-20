<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Chairman of Wukari Local Government Area in Taraba State, Mr. Adi Daniel, has alerted on fresh attacks by Tiv militia in Wukari town.

He told newsmen yesterday that the militia had launched attacks yesterday morning in Wukari, burnt down over 28 houses and shot many people before they were chased away.

The chairman who expressed shock over the attacks said this came barely three days after the deputy governors of Benue and Taraba states including their traditional rulers and other key stakeholders met and signed a peace accord.

He said with the peace accord signed it was expected that both sides in the crisis would lay down their arms. He said the militia invaded Wukari with heavy arms and started shooting and setting houses ablaze.

“They invaded Wukari at about 6am and burnt down 28 houses and wounded many people” the chairman said.

The chairman of Tiv Cultural Association in Taraba State, Mr Goodman Dahida, said it was the Jukun militia that first launched an attack on Kywo town, a Tiv community, at about 10pm on Thursday, but were chased and they ran into Wukari town.

The police spokesman in Taraba command, DSP David Misal, said the command was waiting for a report on the incident from the DPO in Wukari.