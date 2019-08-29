<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nany residents of Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State capital, and Ikere Ekiti, headquarters of Ikere Local Government, have been rendered homeless, following a heavy rainstorm that left property worth millions destroyed.

The rainstorm, which began around 8p.m. on Tuesday and fell intermittently throughout the night until 6a.m. on Wednesday, was accompanied by violent whirlwind.

Some of the affected areas in the state capital include Ureje area on Polytechnic road and other adjoining communities such as Boom Town, Eminrin and Ijelu village, fondly called Aba Oyinbo by commuters.

Also affected in Ikere-Ekiti were Kajola Adun Ogbon in Oke-Osun, Eti-Osun and Alade Filling Station in Odo Oja.

When The Nation visited the affected areas, it was observed that some pieces of roofing sheets, smashed ceiling and debris littered the roads with many livestock, houses and cars badly damaged.

Other property destroyed included church buildings and business outfits.

The communities have appealed for government’s urgent assistance.