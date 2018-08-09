Residents of Itele on Lafenwa-Ayetoro road, a border community between Lagos and Ogun States, have called on the relevant authorities to intervene without further delay by removing a broken down petrol-laden tanker already discharging its content.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the tanker with registration no. UDD 275 XA, owned by Pondolivia Oil and Gas Ltd, broke down on the road since Monday.

Efforts by residents to remove the tanker were unsuccessful as it began to spill its content when members of the community attempted to push it away to avert disaster.

NAN also reports that the break down was caused by the impassable condition of the road particularly the section leading to Ota in Ogun.

The Lagos State Government has already reconstructed its own section of the road from Ayobo in Lagos up to Mopol Junction at Ogun boundary.

The road which has a long bridge linking the two states was inaugurated on Easter Monday by Governor Akinwunmi Ambode.

The panic-stricken residents and motorists have been forced to look for a longer alternative route as a result of the broken down tanker.

A witness who, simply gave his name as John, told NAN that the tanker had been on the spot since Monday and three days after, nothing had been done to remove it.

“We called for a meeting of residents and the community development association (CDA) to look for a way to remove the tanker as residents have been forced to look for a longer alternative route to get to their destinations.

“If the road is in good condition, this would not have happened.

Another resident decried the non-challant attitude of the tanker owner and the relevant road management and emergency authorities on the matter.

“It was not until yesterday, after two days that the owner came and started looking for a way to move the tanker.

“I believe it is highly irresponsible of him and it goes to show how lives matter to the authorities.

“I think we should not wait until there is an explosion with casualties recorded that we will come out and begin to do something,” he said.

Dolapo Oni, a housewife, whose house is close to the spot, said she had decided not to sleep in the community until something was done to avert disaster.

“I do not want to be asleep with my family and an explosion occurs. Our lives are more important than the house.

“I have decided to relocate to a friend’s place in Egbeda in Lagos with my family,” she told NAN.

An official of the community development association, Mr Olaniyi Ajose, appealed to the relevant authorities to look into the matter to prevent imminent disaster.