Residents of Cadastral Zone at Kubwa, Bwari area council yesterday, cheated death as a generator being used in one of the residential homes suddenly exploded and went up in flame.

Although, no life was lost, it was gathered that household properties which included kitchen utensils, children shirts and dresses and other personal properties, were lost to the inferno.

It took the timely intervention of men of FCT Fire Service to put off the fire.

When our reporter visited the scene of the incident yesterday, residents of the area were seen discussing the incidence which many described as rude shock.

One of the occupants of the building where the fire incident occurred, Mrs. Uche Eze told our reporter that the fire incident was triggered by a generator she was using when suddenly the explosion occurred.

“I put on our generator, this morning, because there was no electricity and suddenly I heard a wide explosion from the machine. Before I realised what was happening, what I saw was fire all over the place.

It was the intervention of neighbours and men of the FCT Fire Service that helped in putting out the fire. But I thank God that nobody was killed or injured in the incident. We only lost properties.”

However, one of the residents of the area told our reporter on the condition of anonymity that what happened in the area is not just a generator explosion, because the explosion is heavier than an explosion from a generator.

He revealed that the latest incidence was not the first time such an explosion is occurring in the same vicinity, adding that the occupant of that particular home is suspected to be harbouring dynamites.’’

“The type of explosion we heard this morning in that particular residence cannot be described as a generator explosion. The sound of the explosion is almost like that of a bomb, and it exploded for more than 30 times.

We suspect that the resident of that home deals with dynamites, which he harbours within his home and that is what caused the explosion. Like I told you, this is not the first time we are witnessing this type of explosion in that house.”