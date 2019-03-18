



Four people have been rescued from the building collapse on Lagos Island, Lagos.

It was learnt that the affected building was a three-storeyed building.

The Director of the Lagos State Fire Service, Rasaki Musbau, said the building had a partial collapse, adding that firefighters had taken the four rescued victims to a hospital.

The four rescued, according to Musbau, were all the occupants of the building.

“Information from our men on the ground at the scene showed that it was a partial collapse. They have removed four persons trapped in the building. They were all rescued alive.

“They have been taken to the hospital for treatment as I speak,” he added.