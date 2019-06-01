<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu, has disclosed that his colleagues at the Progressives Governors Forum are in support of Femi Gbajabiamila and Idris Wase as the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the 9th House of Representatives.

He spoke just as Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, disclosed his State had already adopted the candidature of the two immediately their ambitions were made public.

Speaking, while receiving 150 members-elect at the Governor’s Lodge in Abuja on Saturday, Bagudu said the Gbajabiamila/Wase project is Kebbi State’s project because the combination of the two aspiring presiding officers has shown not only the capacity to deliver an effective and efficient 9th House of Representatives but a unifying factor the two have shown with the process that led to their teaming up.

He said: “Femi and Wase project is our project. As stated by governor el-Rufai yesterday (Friday), four years ago President Buhari was not ready to interfere in the affairs of the National Assembly because he believed that they should be able to manage their affairs.

“We all saw what happened but we continued to give our best but what is instructive was the grace with which you (Gbajabiamila) accepted the result four years ago.

“The manner of the combination of Gbajabiamila and Wase, who I may say is our project, is good for the unity of this country.

“Their team has shown bonding which I am certain will produce an impactful legislature for Nigeria.

“This is the kind of bonding we need to move this country to greatness. That is why we need the necessary paradigm shift that can move the country in the right direction and that’s not difficult to achieve if the right persons are in leadership positions”.

The governor urged the two, when they eventually succeed in their quest to take a look at the Land Use Act and how the law can be reviewed to benefit the greater majority of Nigerians.

Earlier on Friday in Maiduguri while declaring his endorsement of the two, the governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum, said numerous billboards of the two mounted around the city should not be a surprise to the 127 members-elect that visited him because he was duty-bound to support President Muhammadu Buhari’s choice.

The governor disclosed that prior to the arrival of the delegation, the immediate past governor of the State and Senator-elect, Kashim Shetima, had earlier impressed it on him the need to support the choice of the center.

He said: “Before now, Senator-elect Shetima has asked that we align our aspirations with that of the Federal and whatever he says we obey”.

While reiterating the support of the State and members-elect from the State for the two, the governor said it was time to reciprocate Federal government’s gesture for the establishment of the North East Development Commission (NEDC).

“In Sha Allah we shall support you,” he added.

He however urged the two, after being inaugurated as the presiding officers of the House to strive to address the root causes of the Boko Haram insurgency as well as other challenges confronting the region.

He said: “We need more support for displaced people to return home. Your election is a done deal and we shall knock on your door from time to time towards bringing development to our State”

The highlight of the Maiduguri visit was the donation of medical materials to 3,000 displaced people in the State.