A 20-year-old lady and a young man that was reportedly with her have both been shot in Ajegunle area of Lagos.

According to reports, the girl died as a result of the shooting, while the man, suspected to be her beau, sustained grievous injuries and doctors are currently battling to save his life.

Operatives from the Trinity Police Station in Ajegunle, Lagos, were alleged to be responsible for the attacks.

The identities of the victims have yet to be ascertained as at Press time.

In a tweet via his verified Twitter handle at midnight, Nigerian rapper and actor, Ruggedman @RuggedyBaba, alleged that “Men of the Nigerian Police have killed another innocent Nigerian youth.

“They killed a 20-year old girl in Ajegunle, while the boy that was with her was also shot and is fighting for his life.”

The tweet was accompanied by gruesome images of the victims.

Another individual, VyralClips, tweeted that operatives from the Trinity Police Station in Ajegunle were responsible.