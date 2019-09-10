<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Governor of Ogun, Prince Dapo Abiodun has said that his administration remains irrevocably committed to free education in all public primary and secondary schools in the state.

Gov Abiodun, in a press release signed by Cheif Press Secretary, Mr Kunle Somorin, said “As a responsible government we would not eat our words by reneging on promises made to the people. There is no going back on the issue of free education that we promised the people”.

“The State does not intend to impose any charges or school fees on pupils in Public Primary Schools and has not authorized any Secondary or Technical School Principal to collect levies or charges from any student as being insinuated in some quarters”.

The statement urged “the good people of Ogun State to disregard insinuations that students are to pay some mandatory fees when schools resume next week. We have not authorized any payment or new charges as being peddled by some online platforms.”

He added that the people should keep faith with the administration, adding that he did not want to be distracted from providing focused and qualitative governance.

“Education is a major pillar of this administration and the Governor minced no words when he declared a state of emergency on that sector. Prince Dapo Abiodun has moved on to fixing the mess by putting the abandoned Model Schools into positive uses,” the statement said.

It said the governor was very passionate about improving the quality of education in the state.