Mrs Imoleayo Akinrodoye, the President of the Mapo Grade A Customary Court in Ibadan, on Tuesday, remanded five suspects facing trial for alleged theft of 120 tubers of yam.

The accused: Biodun Ayodele, (20); Michael Adebayo, (19); Lukman Ahmed, (22); Arisekola Ridwan, (20); and Kayode Suleiman; (45), were granted bail but failed to meet the conditions for their release.

The accused persons were consequently remanded in custody.

Akinrodoye had admitted the accused persons to bail in the sum of N150,000 with one reliable surety each in like sum.

The Court President subsequently adjourned the case till Oct. 17 for continuation of hearing.

Earlier, the Police Prosecutor, Sgt. Ayodele Ayeni, had informed the court that the five suspects were arraigned on a three-count charge bordering on conspiracy, unlawful breaking-in and stealing.

Ayeni said that Ayodele, Adebayo, Ahmed, Arisekola and Suleiman committed the crime on Sept. 22, at 5 a.m. at Bere area of Ibadan

According to the prosecutor, the first, second, third and fourth accused broke into shops where tubers of yams meant for sale were stocked and stole 120 pieces and sold them to the fifth accused.

He further stated that the yam tubers valued at N40,000 belonged to Kazeem Oladeni and Jamiu Salami, traders at the Oja-Oba market in Ibadan, Oyo state..

Ayeni said that the offences contravened Sections 516 (A), 390 (9) and 427 of the Criminal Code Cap, 38 Vol ii Laws of Oyo State of Nigeria 2000.

However, the five accused persons had pleaded their innocence and denied commission of the offences.

Mr Taiwo Lasisi, their defense counsel, subsequently applied for bail on liberal terms.