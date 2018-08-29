An Ilorin Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday remanded four men charged with the murder of one Abubakar Mohammed, alleged to have taken his cattle to graze on a farm land.

The four men – Abdulrahman Olatunji, 27, Amode Kehinde, 28, James Olamilekan, 20, and Ajadi Sadiq, 28, all of Oke-Oyi in Kwara — are standing trial for criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide.

The Magistrate, Mrs E. K. Abu ordered that the four men should be remanded in prison custody and adjourned the case until September 12 for further mention.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Sergeant. Abideen Oderinde, told the court that on August 11, one Muhammed Gambo of Kumi Village in Ilorin, reported the murder of his son at the Divisional Police Headquarters in Oke-Oyi.

Oderinde said that on the fateful date, the complainant’s two sons, Abubakar Muhammed and Kardo Muhammed, both of Kumi village in Ilorin, left home with their cattle for grazing.

He said that the father later received a phone call from one James Aweda informing him that one of his sons, Abubakar, was shot dead by some people.

The prosecutor said that an investigation conducted by the Police Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department in Ilorin, revealed that the deceased allegedly led his cattle to graze on a farm land at Okaka village.

Oderinde said that the accused people shot the deceased with a Dane gun, following an altercation over his cattle grazing on the farmland.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened Sections 97 and 221 of the Penal Code.