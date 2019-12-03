<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

As Ekiti State gears up to host the crusade of world renowned evangelist Reinhard Bonnke from December 5, Bonnke’s Christian for All Nations (CFAN) organisation has urged Nigerians to pray against the scourge of kidnapping and the crime wave across the country, for sustainable peace to be enjoyed by all.

The CfAN gave the message at a press conference on Tuesday ahead of a 4-day crusade organised by the church which will have Bonnke’s successor, Pastor Daniel Kolenda, ministering to millions of participants.

The event will hold along Ado-Iworoko road in Ado Ekiti metropolis between December 5 and 8 .

The chairman of the crusade’s Local Organising Committee, Bishop Oluwadiya Clement Abifade, addressing reporters, said the Christian community is not unaware of the challenges afflicting the country and that the coming crusade is part seeking spiritual solutions to them.

“We pray that God will take care of our political situation. This crusade is part of the ways for God to mould the hearts of our leaders. When God dwells in our hearts, we will do what we think will be in the interest of the nation,” the CfAN spokesman said.

Abifade added that the crusade would afford an opportunity to counsel Nigerians to refrain from crime, with particular focus on youths.

“We are not ingorant of the fact that crimes are on the increase everyday and, as Christains, we must show concern through constant prayers,” Abifade said.

“We are taking that into consideration and I believe that the security apparatuses are working with us. the police, NSCDS and the DSS. We are ensuring security of lives and property during this progranme.”

Abifade added that “the religious programme is targeted at fulfilling the mandate of God for the Church and to spread the Gospel in line with Matthew 28 Versus 29.

“We hope that the angels of God shall descend. There shall be deliverance and Nigeria shall be in peace,” he said.

Abifade saidģ that the minister and his entourage will arrive in the state on Wednesday, and will visit Governor Kayode Fayemi, whom he said has been playing a pivotal role to ensure the success of the religious event.