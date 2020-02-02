<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Registrar, Good Shepherd Major Seminary, Rev. Father Joel Usman, has confirmed the killing of the fourth seminarian abducted by bandits suspected to be kidnappers in Kaduna.

Four students of the seminary were abducted when heavily armed gunmen invaded the school located at Kaukau in Chikun Local Government Area, on January 9, 2020.

Three weeks after the incident, Usman, announced on Friday, January 31, 2020, the release of three out of the four students, declaring that one was still missing.

However, in less than 24 hours after the announcement of the release of the students, the Registrar said the only missing student has been found dead.





He gave the name of the seminarian as Nnadi Michael.

The registrar called for more prayers for Nigeria while expressing appreciations for the support.

Usman said, “On a sad note!!! This is to inform all our friends and well-wishers that the remaining abducted Seminarian has been found dead.

“Thank you very much for your prayerful support. Let us keep praying for Nigeria in great distress.

“Please let us remain faithful in the Risen Lord. May the soul of our Brother Nnadi Michael and the souls of all the faithful departed rest in peace with the Lord. Amen.”