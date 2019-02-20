



The trial of the Founder of DAAR Communications Plc., Raymond Dokpesi, was on Wednesday stalled at the Federal High Court, Abuja, due to absence of his counsel, Chief Kanu Agabi (SAN).

Dokpesi was to begin his defence in a N2.1 billion money laundering charge preferred against him by the Federal Government.

Prosecution counsel, Mr Rotimi Jacobs, informed the court, when the case was called, that Dokpesi’s lead counsel, Agabi, sent him a letter, indicating that he would be absent in court due to bereavement.

Jacobs further told the court that Agabi suggested a date in April, describing the suggestion as a deliberate attempt to frustrate the trial.

He, therefore, urged the court to adjourn the trial until Thursday to enable at least a member of the defence team to lead Dokpesi in evidence.

Mr Ayo Ogundele, who stood in for Agabi, prayed the court not to continue the trial on Thursday, saying that Agabi would want to lead Dokpesi in evidence.

Justice John Tsoho adjourned the case until May 9 for evidence by Dokpesi.