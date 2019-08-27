<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Following the late arrival of the witness of COZA Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo from Port Harcourt on Tuesday night, the Police authorities at Force Criminal Investigations Department have granted him bail and released.

It was gathered that the expected arrival of the witness, which Fatoyinbo said is very important to the case, was responsible for the delay in releasing the Pastor on bail.

“Now that he has come from Port Harcourt to make his statement (as at 8pm), his bail process has commenced.

“His surety has been on ground to take him on bail. He will be granted bail in a matter of minutes,” the source said.