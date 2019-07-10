<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

An Ilorin-based legal practitioner, Abdul Gegele, has called on government at all levels to impose life sentence for rape in order to curb the menace in the society.

Gegele made the call on Wednesday while speaking with newsmen in Ilorin.

According to him, Nigeria had an extremely low conviction rate for rape and sexual abuse cases despite its increase in the country.

He urged government, national and state assemblies to ensure that laws against rape were amended to enhance conviction and punishment of perpetrators.

“Stiffer punishment must be imposed on rape perpetrators, because the rate of rape cases is becoming very alarming in Nigeria.”

“It’s time to say no to rape, it is a serious crime that must be totally erased in our society.”

“Rapists should not be celebrated, but severely dealt with to ensure a safe society, ” he added.

The legal practitioner urged rape victims to speak up and stop hating themselves, so that the perpetrators would be punished according to the law.

He also advised the victims to stop accepting suicide as an alternative.