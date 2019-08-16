<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

An Akure Chief Magistrates’ Court on Friday ordered that a 33-year-old dismissed soldier, Sunday Awolola, who allegedly taped a student of the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko (AAUA), be remanded in prison, pending legal advice.

Magistrate Mayomi Olanipekun, who did not take the plea of Awolola, ordered that he4e be remanded in Olokuta prison custody, pending the legal advice from the Ogun Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

Olanipekun ordered the police to send the case file to the State Chief Registrar for safe keeping.

He, therefore, adjourned the case until Nov. 15, for the advice.

Earlier, the police prosecutor, Insp. Adeoye Adesegun, told the court that the suspect raped the student on July 31, at about 6. 30p.m. in Ikare – Akoko at a military checkpoint.

Adesegun alleged that the offence, contravened the provisions of Section 357 and punishable under Section 358 of the Criminal Code Cap 37,Vol.1 Laws of the Ondo State of Nigeria, 2006.

However, the accused counsel, Mr Kayode Ikotun, prayed the court to grant his client a bail due to his health challenges.