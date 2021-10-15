Rangers commence close camping in Nsukka ahead new season

In preparation for the fast-approaching 2021/2022 football season, the management of Rangers International F.C has moved the team to the ‘University Town’ of Nsukka for a close camping exercise.

Players, coaches, back-room staff and other officials of the club hit Nsukka, Thursday, October 14, 2021, and intensive training sessions have commenced under the watchful eyes of coach Mbwas Mangut ably assisted by Benedict Ugwu and Tony Donwa.

The main bowl of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, is hosting the ‘Flying Antelopes’ for the period of the exercise and coach Mangut said after the first session, “I believe we are on track towards getting the team in shape for the task ahead. The players are responding well to all the drills and hopefully, at the end of this exercise, our team will be ready to make a very good representation in both the league and Aiteo cup.”

G.M/CEO of the Enugu landlords, Prince Davidson Owumi said, concerning the close camping, “After the open screening session that lasted over two weeks, we needed to up the gear which led to the team being moved to Nsukka for the close camping exercise where the coaching team can build the team to the shape it desires to effectively challenge for honours in the coming season. The facilities provided are of a high standard for the players to bring out their best.”