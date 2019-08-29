<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Auchi Magistrates’ Court 1 building in Auchi, headquarters of the Etsako-West Local Government Area of Edo State has collapsed following a heavy rainstorm on Wednesday.

Newsmen who visited the court on Thursday reports that the rainstorm also destroyed property worth several thousands of Naira in other parts of the town.

Newsmen also report that judicial activities at the court have now been suspended due to the rainstorm and the subsequent collapse of the building.

The Magistrates Court had been in a dilapidated state for the past three years as judicial officers find it difficult to carry out their duties at the premises.

Following a public outcry, the state government ordered that the court be merged with Magistrates Court II, located on the Auchi-Okene highway, pending its renovation, but since then, nothing had been done until the building finally caved in.

The court’s Assistant Chief Registrar, Benjamin Iteghie, expressed shock over the incident and appealed to the state government for help.

“The rainstorm has wreaked havoc on our buildings; as you can see, we no longer have a roof over our heads.

“We are appealing to the relevant authorities to come to our aid, as the court is no longer conducive for judicial proceedings and activities,’’ he said.