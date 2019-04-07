<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Residents of Ikare Akoko, Ugbe Akoko and Supare Akoko in Akoko North-East and Akoko South West Local Government Areas of Ondo State have called on the state government to assist them following the destruction of their houses by rainstorm.

The rainstorm, which occurred in two different days last week, was said to have destroyed over 500 structures, including residential buildings, shops, schools, and churches, among others.

It was gathered that many of the victims have been rendered homeless in the affected communities, while properties destroyed were worth millions of naira.

One of the victims, Mr. Aliu Ehinjuanobi, disclosed that over 70 percent of buildings in Supare Akoko were affected, saying Police Station, old Oba’s palace, schools and churches were badly destroyed by the rainstorm.

A community leader from Ikare Akoko, Mr. Oluke Olamomiara, described the incident as “disastrous.”

He said, “Many are now homeless, while many valuables were destroyed. We appeal to the government to come to our rescue as building materials are too costly nowadays.”

In his own reaction, the monarch of Supare Akoko, Oba Adejoro Adedeji, who had gone round the community to see the level of damage, expressed sadness over the incident and sympathised with the victims.

He called on government, National Emergency Management Agency and other stakeholders to assist the victims.

The Caretaker Committee Chairman of Akoko North East Local Government, Mr. Rafiu Eniayewu, said the incident was a natural disaster and assured the victims of government’s assistance.