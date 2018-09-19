Prices of foodstuff have crumbled in Yobe State as farmers commenced the harvesting of their produce, the News Agency of Nigeria reports.

NAN checks revealed that a bag of millet which used to sell between N11, 000 and N12, 000 is now sold between N6, 500 and N7,000.

Malam Hassan Umar, a grain dealer in Gashua, said the new harvests had crashed the price of millet which is the staple food of the people.

‘‘Last week a bag of newly harvested millet was sold at N8,000 as against N10,000 three weeks ago, but it dropped to N6,000 at the Ngalda market this week.’’

He said the old stock, because of the high demand for it, was still sold at N8, 000.

Musa Kabiru, another grain merchant in Damaturu, said the price was expected to crash further before stabilising at N5, 000 per bag.

Meanwhile, farmers who spoke to NAN in Damaturu, Bursari and Bade Local Government Areas, are celebrating the bumper harvests.

Abba Usman, a farmer in Dapchi, said the harvests this season were very good and with high yields.

‘‘Unlike last year when the rains stopped early, the rains have been excellent this year, it’s still raining even when the crops are mature,’’ he said.

Bukar Mohammed, another farmer, said there are possibilities of harvesting more beans and groundnuts far more than what was obtained in the 2017 season.