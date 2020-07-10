



The Enugu State Government has suspended the ongoing fixing of potholes in the urban metropolis of the state due to frequent rainfall.

This is contained in a statement signed and made available to newsmen by the state Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Mr Greg Nnaji, on Friday in Enugu.

Nnaji explained that the action was as a result of the frequent rainfalls during the asphalt paving operations and preparatory works.





This include cutting, removal of unsuitable materials, filling and compaction with stone base as well as priming with bitumen.

He disclosed that the stability of the pavement can be hindered by pockets of rain water when trapped in the base course.

The commissioner therefore appealed to the residents to exercise patience as works on repairs of potholes will recommence after rains.

”Once the rains recede and enable the workers to carry out necessary pavement evaluations on sections already completed,” he assured.