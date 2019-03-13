



Pandemonium erupted at Itafaji, Lagos Island, this morning, as a three-storey school building collapsed, trapping scores of pupils inside the rubble.

The pupils were said to be in their classrooms when the building suddenly caved in and buried them underneath.

Already, many of the pupils who were rescued by first responders, had been rushed to the Marina General Hospital.

As expected, parents have stormed the school searching for their children.

Personnel of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) are on ground to rescue the over 100 pupils, who are said to be trapped under the rubble.

It was also gathered that operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) led by ACP Tunji Disu are on ground to maintain law and order.