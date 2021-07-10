Protesting women seal hotel over ‘harbour of hoodlums’

Protesting women from Obodoukwu in Ideato North Local Government Area of Imo State have locked up the Bolingo Ranch Hotel for allegedly harbouring of hoodlums they suspected to be members of the Eastern Security network, (ESN) in the hotel.

The angry women while placing the hotel under lock and key on Saturday said that it is a taboo for any hotel in their community to harbour such criminal elements.

But the management of the hotel has described the action of the women as blackmail intended to mislead the public.

According to the Managing Director of the hotel, Emeka Madueke , he explained that the women were being deceived by their enemies who wanted to forcefully quit them from the premises of the hotel.

Madueke in his explanation said “former owner of the hotel after leasing the hotel for 20 years decided to take it back before the expiration of the lease period.

“Because they were resisted, they now have to cooked up the story of harbouring kidnappers to the gullible women.”

When approach to verify reasons for their action, the women who were in their numbers refused to talk to journalists, rather attacked them and ordered them to leave their community. newsmen for covering their protest.