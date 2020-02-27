Protesters are attacking each other at the National Secretariat of the All Progressives Congress in Abuja over a yet-to-be ascertained issue.
Newsmen learnt that the protesters, who had also gathered to protest against the APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, on Tuesday, turned on one another as they matched towards the secretariat.
Meanwhile, police reinforcements have just arrived.
Get more stories like this on Twitter
AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]