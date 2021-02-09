



Protesters on Tuesday morning blocked the Oke Omiru end of the Osogbo-Ilesha Highway, alleging harassment of suspected “Yahoo Boys” by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The incident prevented vehicular movement as the protesting horde set bonfires on both sides of the inter-state road.





Spokesperson of the Osun State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Mr. Daniel Adigun, confirmed the protest.

“From reports made available to us, EFCC raided some suspected internet fraudsters in the area last night and the protest, we are told, is organised by some of them,” Adigun said.