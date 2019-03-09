



Electoral officials attached to all polling units in Ejigbo community area of Lagos are staged a protest over non-payment of their allowances by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Corps members and other ad-hoc officers were seen singing solidarity songs demanding payment of their unpaid allowances for the presidential and National Assembly election.

An adhoc staff who spoke with newsmen said they would not start elections until they receive the payment.

“Thye have only paid us our training fee which is #4,500.” he said.

“They are owing us all other allowances, such as feeding and transport are still unpaid,” he added.

It was gathered that the sum up for each staff should be around twenty thousand naira.