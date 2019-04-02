<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Kogi State judiciary workers, under the aegis of Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), on Monday, embarked on a peaceful protest against the planned removal from office of the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Nasir Ajana.

The union warned the speaker and members of the state House of Assembly not to succumb to the wish of Governor Yahaya Bello to impeach Justice Ajana.

Speaking to journalists at the premises of the state Magistrate’s Court in Lokoja, venue of the protest, the Chairman of the union, Comrade Emmanuel Waniko, called on the speaker of the state House of Assembly, Mathew Kolawole, not to be a willing tool in the hands of the governor to remove the Chief Judge through unconstitutional means.

The protesters carried placards with various inscriptions such as, ‘Why are you punishing us’, ‘Pay us our salary’, ‘Bello, you benefitted from judiciary, why are you fighting us?’, ‘Bello, where is our money, stop keeping it in the bank for us’, among others.

The chairman noted that the union was forced to make this call at this auspicious time following reports reaching them on the clandestine moves by Governor Bello and his directive to the speaker to disobey the subsisting court order given on December 13, 2018, by the High Court of Kogi State, Koton-Karfe Division, asking the state Assembly to stay action on the ongoing impasse between the executive and judiciary arms of the state.

“We were last paid in June 2018, which makes it a total of nine months today that we are being owed our legitimate salaries.

“We are, therefore, upbeat that even after almost four months that our courts are shut down because of our ongoing strike, the state Assembly would make itself available to further foster another crisis on the state through this proposed illegal removal of the Chief Judge.”

The union explained that the executive arm of the state must be told that JUSUN was resolute in their effort to right the wrongs being perpetuated in the state by the governor.

He called on the state Assembly to steer clear of the crisis and use its constitutional authority to bring sanity to the state by calling the governor to order.

“Any attempt to bring the hallowed chamber of the state judiciary into disrepute through this glaring and obvious mis-governance in the state by illegally pronouncing the removal of the Chief Judge would be stoutly resisted.

“We will also use this opportunity to encourage our members and urge our judiciary officers not to fall for the antics of the clearly underperforming administration of Governor Yahaya Bello.

“We are aware that he has been shopping for any judge that will compromise and betray the judiciary, but we have confidence in your integrity, which has stood Kogi State judiciary out among other states in country,” he said.

Also speaking on the plot, a senior legal practitioner, name withheld, said it was unlawful for the House to embark on such a wasteful venture, adding that there was already a subsisting order of the High Court restraining the state Assembly and the governor from doing anything pertaining to the subject matter.

He said: “There is a decision of the Supreme Court in the case of Elelu Habib vs Attorney General of the Federation where the court stated as follows: ‘It is not difficult to see that for the effective exercise of the powers of removal of a Chief Judge of a state by the governor and the House of Assembly, the first port of call by the governor on his journey to remove a Chief Judge of the state shall be by National Judicial Council which is equipped with the personnel and resources to investigate the inability of the Chief Judge to discharge the functions of his office, to subject of disciplinary action for removal through the committee of the council.’

“This is an illegality that is bound to put the state in a bad light and could result in dire consequences for the House of Assembly in view of the court order they’ve been called upon to flout.”