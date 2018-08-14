Chief Ademola Odunade, the President of a Mapo Customary Court in Ibadan, on Tuesday dissolved a 14-year-old marriage between one Folashade Idowu and her husband, Abimbola, over infidelity and threat to life.

Odunade said Folashade had caused an irreparable damage to her union with Abimbola on the ground of infidelity and consequently ordered the dissolution.

“Abimbola is directed to take custody of the three children produced by the union,” the arbitrator said.

In a response to the divorce suit filed by his wife, Abimbola revealed that he had once prostrated to Folashade’s concubine so as to save his life.

“My lord, Folashade told me that the only option I had left for the man not to kill me was to go and beg him.

“As a result, I looked for him and prostrated to him; however, he hasn’t stopped threatening me.

“The man complained that I am preventing him from “enjoying’’ Folashade.

“Folashade had gone deeply into adultery before I eventually got to know.

“Friends and neighbours reliably informed me that a certain man used to visit her and even sleep over whenever I am on night duty.

“In fact, our three children in their innocence told me that their mother usually cooks most of the food I bought with my money for the man.

“When the matter got to a climax, Folashade said that the man was her school friend.

“On two separate occasions, I caught Folashade and her concubine in my house.

“She, however, lied that the man only came to charge his mobile phone.

“He also came calling her through the window on another occasion.

“I then threw her and her property out of my house.

“I later went to Folashade’s parents to see my children and to report the matter to them, but she and her father attacked me with stones and also cursed me.

“I once had cause to arrest Folashade and her concubine due to the constant threat to my life,’’ Abimbola, a factory worker, said.

Earlier, Folashade, who was the plaintiff in the case, had prayed the court to dissolve the union, citing battery.

The plaintiff, who lives at Oke-Ado, however, failed to explain the reason for the beatings.

“Sometimes, Abimbola pushes me out with my property and also begs me to return to his house.

“Recently, he went to my parents at Iyana-Church requesting to take custody of two out of the three children while denying paternity of the last child.

“Abimbola started beating me as usual, but my father scolded him and asked him to leave his house,” Folashade said.