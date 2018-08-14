A 28-year-old Uber driver, Sunday Omale, was on Tuesday arraigned before Magistrate E. Kubeinje of an Ogudu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State for allegedly refusing to pay a commercial sex worker.

Omale, who resides at Alhaja Elesin Street, Ogudu, is facing assault occasioning bodily harm after having three rounds of sex with one Precious Mustapha.

The accused was alleged to have refused paying her N6,000, being her service charge.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Lucky Ihiehie, told the court that the accused committed the offence on July 29 at Ogudu area of the state.

Ihiehie said Omale allegedly assaulted the complainant after having canal knowledge of her.

The prosecutor said that the 28-year-old complainant suspected to be a commercial sex worker had reported the matter to the Police.

Ihiehie said that the complainant had met Omale at the African Shrine, Ikeja, where she charged him N6,000 after having three rounds of sex with her.

The prosecution said an argument ensued between them as Omale claimed that he did not have cash on him, and suggested the option of using his ATM card to withdraw money to pay her.

Ihiehie said Omale drove with the complainant round Ikeja and Ogudu axis without stopping at any of the banks where he could have used his ATM card to withdraw money.

The prosecution said Omale also deceived the complainant by driving her to his friend’s house with the pretext of collecting money from him to pay her.

“Unfortunately, the accused’s friend chased him out of his compound.

“When it became clear to the accused that there was no place where he could get money, he used an object to hit Precious Mustapha on the head and started beating her,’’ Ihiehie said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Omale, who was not represented by any counsel, pleaded not guilty to the offence.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened Section 173 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Kubeinje, however, admitted the accused to bail in the sum of N50,000 with two sureties who must have evidence of tax payment for two years.

The magistrate adjourned the case until September 25.