Five prospective NYSC members killed in auto-crash in Abuja

Five prospective members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) died on Wednesday in a motor accident along Abaji-Kwali expressway in Abuja.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Femi Adesina, presidential spokesperson, said president Muhammadu Buhari expressed deep sadness over the incident.

“The President joins the board, management and staff of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in paying tribute to those who lost their lives in the tragic accident,” the statement reads.

“Commiserating with the families of the youngsters, the President assures that Nigerians share their grief and would continue to uphold them in prayers through this difficult time.

“The President extends best wishes to all corps members on national service as well as new call-ups in various orientation camps across the country.”

Buhari said the sacrifices of the fallen heroes will not be in vain.

He added that the “welfare and security of these young Nigerians, who have obeyed the call to serve the nation with dedication and selflessness” will remain his key priority.