A Zuba Chief Magistrate Court in Abuja has adjourned the trial of Senator Elisha Abbo, the lawmaker charged for allegedly assaulting a nursing mother in a sex toy shop in Abuja.

The Magistrate, Abdullahi Ilelah, adjourned the case when it was called on Monday, at the request of the prosecution counsel, James Idachaba.

Idachaba had informed the court that the lawmaker was earlier arraigned on preliminary investigation but said the police needed to properly investigate the video, which allegedly showed the crime, being an electronically generated evidence.

The prosecution counsel prayed the court to grant him an adjournment to complete investigation in the matter and to enable him serve the counsel to the defendant all the materials he intended to rely on.

Counsel to Senator Abbo, Adegbite Adeniyi, did not oppose the oral application made by the prosecution counsel.

He, however, prayed the court to direct the prosecution to ensure that all the evidence to be relied on in the course of the trial were served on the defence team before the next adjourned date.

In his ruling, Magistrate Ilelah granted the application for adjournment and ordered the prosecution counsel to supply the defendant’s counsel with all the materials he intended to rely on in the course of the trial.

The case has been adjourned until August 20 for hearing.

Senator Abbo was arraigned before the magistrate on July 8, where he pleaded not guilty to the charge and was granted bail.