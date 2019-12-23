<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The General Overseer of Sotitobire Miracle Centre, Akure, Ondo state, Prophet Babatunde Alfa, wept as an Akure Chief Magistrate Court ordered him and six others to be remanded in the Olokuta Correctional Centre in Ondo state over alleged conspiracy to kidnap and aiding kidnapping.

They were dragged to the Akure magistrate’s court sitting at Oke-Eda by the Department of Security Service, DSS, after the Prophet had spent two weeks in their custody.

Prophet Alfa and six other members of his church were docked over a missing boy, Gold Kolawole, during a Sunday service at the headquarters of the church in Osinle area of the state capital on November 10.

The church members arraigned alongside the clergyman include Omodara Olayinka Margaret Oyebola, Grace Ogunjobi, Egunjobi Motunrayo, Esther Kayode and Peter Anjorin.

Prophet Alfa burst into tears as he was moved out of the court into the black maria with the six other accused persons.

The prophet was accused of conspiring with other suspects to kidnap and aid the kidnap a one-year-old gold Eninlalopuwa Kolawole at the Sotitobire Praising Chapel in Akure

The offences are said to be punishable under section five of Ondo State Anti-kidnapping and Anti-Abduction law 2010.

The matter was adjourned till January 17 next year by the trial magistrate, Mrs Charity Adeyanju.