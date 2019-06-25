<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

An Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court, Ibadan, on Tuesday ordered that four men, accused of strangling a woman to death be remanded in Agodi Prison, pending legal advice.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Emmanuel Idowu, who did not take the pleas of Dotun Ogunlade, 24; Mutiu Ayorinde, 32; Samuel Ayorinde, 34; and Kehinde Imole, 27, ordered the police to return the case file to the Oyo State Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Idowu, thereafter, adjourned the case until July 23, for mention.

The Prosecutor, ASP Amos Adewale, told the court that the defendants allegedly conspired to commit the offence.

Adewale said, “On May 29, at 10 p.m., Ogunlade, Ayorinde and Imole allegedly caused the death of Mrs Bosede Oguntunde, 25, by strangling her to death.

“The deceased, a married woman from Ilorin, was alleged to have been a Facebook friend to Ogunlade, a prophet, who invited her to his Igboora residence over her marital problem.

“On her arrival at Ogunlade’s residence, he allegedly gave her an overdose of sleeping drugs and strangulated her to death; and later cut off her head, two hands and burnt them for money ritual,” said Adewale.

He said the first defendant and his cohorts allegedly buried her stump in a shallow grave.

Adewale said the offence was committed in Ogboja area, Igboora, Oyo State.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 316 and 324, and punishable under Section 319 of the Criminal Code Law of Oyo State 2000.