<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Property worth millions of naira were on Wednesday reportedly destroyed in a midnight fire that gutted a bungalow located at No. 26 New Nkisi GRA, Onitsha.

The structure, a Boys quarters of a storey building belonging to one Mike Orabunwa was said to have been razed around 3.30 am.

Newsmen gathered that the fire, which cause is yet to be ascertained, was put off by men of the Fire Service with the assistance of neighbours and sympathisers.

The police spokesperson, Haruna Mohammed, confirmed the incident, saying no life was lost in the inferno.

He, however, said the cause of fire and values of property destroyed were yet unknown but added that the incident was being investigated.

He said, “Today 20/11/2019 at about 03:30 am, there was a fire outbreak at Boys quarters of a storey building belonging to one Mike Orabunwa located at No. 26 New Nkisi GRA, Onitsha.

“Police patrol team attached to CPS Onitsha led by the DPO rushed to the scene and cordoned off the area to prevent hoodlums from taking advantage to loot.

“Fire Service department was contacted who with the assistance of local volunteers put off the fire.

“Meanwhile, no life was lost, cause of fire and values of property destroyed are yet unknown.

“The public are advised to take precautionary measures especially by putting off all electrical appliances whenever the PHCN took light or when leaving the house in order to avert similar ugly incidents.”