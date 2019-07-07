<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A 14-room apartment was at the weekend gutted by fire at Saint Stephen’s road, Inland town, Onitsha, commercial city of Anambra state.

Property worth millions were reportedly destroyed in the bungalow said to belong to the Njaka family of Ogbeabo village, Onitsha.

Speaking to newsmen, a staff of the Anambra Newspapers Printing Corporation, Mr. Okey Njaka, said the incident took them unawares.

He said the cause of the outbreak was yet to be ascertained, regretting that they were unable to save any of their belongings.

According to him: “There was power outage in the area when we heard someone shouting from within the building alerting us of fire outbreak.

“Before we knew it, the fire has engulfed the whole building. Unfortunately, our wives and children were not around to salvage the property.”

Also speaking, their elder brother, Mr. Lawrence Njaka commended the efforts of some youths who came to their rescue before arrival of fire fighters an hour later.

One of their sons, Mr. Chike Njaka said they had been rendered homeless by the incident.

He said the building was their only hope as they all live with their aged parents, soliciting for assistance from government and spirited individuals.