



A Yaba Chief Magistrate’s Court in Lagos on Monday remanded a 28-year-old printer, Leonard Okafor, in prison for allegedly robbing a woman of her valuables worth N880,000 at gun point.

The prosecutor, ASP Roman Unuigbe told the court that the defendant committed the offence on June 8, around 6:00a.m. at No. 17, Obayan St., Akoka Area, Lagos State.

He said that Okafor robbed one Mrs Anulika Obi, by violently snatching her bag which contained one iPhone, an Apple wristwatch and a gold necklace all valued at N880,000 at gunpoint.





Unuigbe said that the offence contravened Section 297 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs A.O. Adedayo ordered that the defendant should be remanded in Ikoyi Custodial Center for 30 days.

She added that the case file should be duplicated and forwarded to the Director of public prosecution for advice.

She however, adjourned the case until Aug. 24 for hearing.