A printer, Hakeem Okeowo, on Wednesday appeared in a Grade I Area Court in Mpape, Abuja for allegedly stealing nine laptops, worth N1, 5 million.

The police charged Okeowo, 41, who lives in Piwoyi Area of Abuja with criminal trespass and theft.

The Prosecutor, Mr Stanley Nwaforaku, told the court that the defendant criminally trespassed into Royal Family Academic school, located in the premises of Family worship Church, Wuye district Abuja on different occasions and stole nine laptops valued at N1.5 million.

He alleged that the defendant was caught in the act in a CCTV footage.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 348 and 288 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Judge, Mr Salihu Ibrahim, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N1, 000, 000 million with one reasonable surety in like sum.

He adjourned the case until Nov. 27 for hearing.