



The police in Lagos have arrested a socialite and Instagram celebrity, Mike Eze, aka Pretty Mike, for allegedly facilitating operations at Cubana Nightclub in Victoria Island, Lagos State.

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, while parading 172 persons arrested for flouting COVID-19 protocols after a raid on the nightclub, had called for the arrest of the owner.





According to Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, Pretty Mike’s, who was a consultant for the club, allegedly facilitated its operations on the day the police raided.

Adejobi said: “We picked him as a consultant for Cubana club. He allegedly facilitated the operations of the club on that day and he will be charged to court. We have our findings that he is the consultant/manager of that club. He has a case to answer.”