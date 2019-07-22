<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Men of the Bayelsa State Police Command have arrested four in-laws of former President Goodluck Jonathan over alleged involvement in the illegal entry into his home in Otuoke community in Ogbia Local Government Area and carting away jewellery, custom made walking stick and other valuables worth over N.3billion.

There are indications that the some substantial sum of money was also carted away by the suspects.

The four persons arrested are two brothers to the former First Lady, Dame Patience Jonathan, and two ladies suspected to be members of Jonathan’s family.

Mrs Jonathan’s two brothers were identified as Mowsor Princewill Oba and Boma Rasheed Oba but the other two female suspect are yet to be identified.

One of the arrested suspects, who is a management staff of the Aridolf Resort, Hotel and Spa owned by the former First Lady, had duplicated the keys to the rooms where the valuables were kept and led the forceful entry and gradual looting of the valuables.

After some domestic staff discovered the theft, the former President was informed and he quickly called in men of the Bayelsa Police Command to effect their arrest and recover the looted valuables.

A source close to the former First Family, said that Mrs Jonathan was shocked and disgusted by the theft and wondered why the arrested management staff of her hotel did not steal her money instead of masterminding the looting of her husband’s valuables.