A Federal High Court in Lagos will today deliver judgment in the alleged N1.6billion fraud trial of former President Goodluck Jonathan’s aide, Dr Waripamo Owei-Dudafa.

Dudafa along with a Heritage Bank worker Joseph Iwejuo are standing trial before Justice Mohammed Idris on 23 counts of money laundering involving N1.6bn.

The defendants are currently in court and awaiting judgment.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) accused the defendants of concealing the N1.6bn through a company, Seagate Property Development and Investment Limited, an offence contrary to Section 18(a) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) (Amendment) Act, 2012 and punishable under Section 17(a).

They were also accused of knowingly concealing proceeds of crime through Avalon Global Property Development Company Limited amounting to N399,470,000.00, among others.

EFCC said Dudafa, between June 1 and June 4, 2015, “procured” Iwejuo and Ebiwise Resources to conceal N150 million, being proceeds of crime.

Other companies allegedly used in laundering the money include Pluto Property and Investment Company Limited, Rotato Inter Link Services Limited and De Jakes Fast Food and Restaurant Nigerian Limited.

During trial, Dudafa alleged that EFCC “tormented” him in detention in a bid to get him to implicate Dr Jonathan.

He said he developed a spinal cord ailment while in custody, adding that he was denied adequate medical treatment and forced to write statements.

The prosecution denied the allegations.