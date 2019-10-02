<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Former president, Goodluck Jonathan, has said that periodic elections are not the only characteristics of democracy.

He said this at the Constitutional Term Limits Summit holding in Niamey, the Niger Republic on Wednesday.

Jonathan who spent six years in office pointed out that democracy is participatory and should go beyond the legislature.

He said, “Periodic elections alone is not democracy. Democracy is about people. The people must be carried along. Democracy must be participatory. Participation must be extended beyond the parliament.”

At the summit organised by the National Democratic Institute, Africa, the former Nigerian president wondered why anyone would want to stay in office for 14 years.

“Why would anyone want to serve as President for up to 14 years? It is not personal property. Democracy is about the participation of the people in governance,” says a tweet on the verified Twitter handle of the Summit organisers.

In a statement, the Regional Director of NDI, Dr. Chris Fomunyoh said, “The Constitutional Term Limits Summit comes at a critical time when Africa’s democratic progress is facing new challenges and democratic backsliding is becoming more prominent.

“The Summit will provide an opportunity for leaders and activists on the continent to ensure that progress made through the renewal of political leadership through the ballot box is sustained and encouraged.”

Scheduled to attend the Summit are Ellen Johnson Sirleaf (Liberia); Nicéphore Soglo (Benin); Amos Sawyer (Liberia); Mahamane Ousmane (Niger); and Catherine Samba-Panza (Central African Republic).