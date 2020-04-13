<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





President Muhammadu Buhari’s Personal Assistant on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, has responded to enquiries by Nigerians on whether the lockdown enforced in some states by the president due to the Coronavirus outbreak will be lifted.

There have been different questions from Nigerians on social media on whether the 14 days lockdown enforced by the president in Lagos, Abuja and Ogun states will continue after the expiration date which is on Monday night.

While some believe that the lockdown will be extended due to the continuous increase in the number of confirmed cases of the virus in the country, others already said they will go about their normal daily activities once the expiry date is over.





Ahmad who has been continuously tagged on Twitter with the questions on whether the stay at home order will be extended took to his Twitter account on Monday to state that Nigerians will be properly communicated on the next step.

He said, ”I can see a lot of questions on whether there will be an extension of the lockdown in Abuja, Lagos and Ogun or not, with the initial 14 days expiring tonight.

”Nigerians will be properly communicated on the next step.

”For now, as President @MBuhari appealed, stay safe at home.”