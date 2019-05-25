<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

President Muhammadu Buhari has challenged wealthy individuals in the country to develop more confidence in the nation’s economy by massively investing in Nigeria’s critical sectors in order to boost job and wealth creation.

The president gave the challenge when he hosted members of the business community and leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to Iftar (breaking of the Ramadan fast) at the State House, Abuja, on Friday.

According to the president, business and political leaders are not only important stakeholders but indeed indispensable to the growth and development of any economy.

The president pledged to continue to make strong case for synergy toward achieving greater investment in Nigeria’s economy.

The president also assured his guests that he would not only sustain efforts at fighting corruption, insecurity and smuggling but also create a more conducive atmosphere for Nigerian businesses and industrial concerns to thrive.

He also promised to work more closely with the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) “towardnensuring that the country’s foreign reserve continues to grow so that Nigeria maintains a pride of place amongst the comity of nations.”

The president also spoke extensively on reasons for his decision to delay Nigeria’s ratification of the Continental Free Trade Area Agreement.

The Chairman of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, who spoke on behalf of the business community, promised to support the ongoing efforts aimed at transforming the nation’s economy for the general good of the citizens.