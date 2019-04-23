<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

President Mohammadu Buhari is expected to unveil a new aircraft to be inducted into the Nigeria Air Force (NAF), during the main event of activities lined up for the 2019 NAF day celebrations tagged [email protected]

The chairman of the NAF day celebrations, Air Commodore Nnamdi Ananaba, made this known on Tuesday during a special press conference to kick start the [email protected] events.

He said the theme; “Building Capability for Defence of Nigeria’s Air Space while Responding to National Security Imperatives” was adopted for this year’s NAF Day Celebration.

He said the highlight of the celebrations will be the ceremonial parade and Order of Battle (ORBAT) fly-past at the Eagle Square Abuja.

He added that the various aircraft in the NAF inventory will fly-past to salute the Guest of Honour (GOH), President Buhari and the Nigerian people.

He said there after the latest aircraft to be acquired by this administration will be unveiled by President Buhari, who is the Reviewing Officer and GOH.