President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday summoned Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katisna State over rising killings by armed bandits in the state.

In recent days, Katsina has witnessed many killings occasioned by armed bandits. On Tuesday, locals protested at the Katsina state Government House, carrying corpses of some of those killed by the bandits.

Last night, Buhari had a closed door meeting with Masari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Speaking on outcome of the meeting, Masari said: “The security situation is very bad and certainly it is going to affect farming activities in those local government areas.

“In fact, the level of attack is frightening because clearly we are seeing signs that the bandits are more than cattle rustlers. These bandits are more organized, well prepared and heavily armed.

“They know where and how to strike. This is what I briefed Mr. President and he has promised to take very urgent action to calm the menace of banditry.”