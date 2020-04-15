<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the ethnic clash in Taraba State, which left about 25 people dead.

Newsmen on Monday reported that 25 persons were killed and several others injured in a bloody clash between Shomo and Jole ethnic groups in Lau Local Government Area of the state.

Public Relations Officer, Taraba State Police Command, Mr. David Misal, confirmed that about 100 houses were burnt down during the clash.

Reacting, Buhari in a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu described the ethnic clash as a failure of community leadership.

The President said the disagreements between rival groups could have been sorted out through dialogue rather than violence.

“I am deeply disturbed by the resort to violence over disagreements that could be resolved through dialogue.





“These frequent incidents of ethnic and communal violence is a failure of community leadership and the refusal to embrace dialogue as a means of conflict resolution.

“The disagreements over lands or fishing ponds shouldn’t be allowed to degenerate into violence and destruction of life and prosperity.

“Life is so precious that leaders in the area should take urgent and decisive actions to halt this disgraceful slaughter of people,” he said.

Buhari added that violence only makes situation worse and lay the seeds of future conflicts.

He sympathised with victims of the violence and their families and appealed to leaders at all levels in Taraba State “to seize the initiative in order to forestall outbreaks of deadly violence by thugs.”