



President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered security agencies to identify sponsors and leaders of kidnappers and bandits especially in the north and take them out.

President Buhari said his administration would not tolerate a situation where the criminal elements dictate the pace in the fight against insecurity and gave the marching orders to the security to bring such people and those backing them down.

The National Security Adviser, NSA, Major General Babagana Monguno (retd) disclosed this while briefing State House correspondents at the end of the security meeting presided over by President Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.





The NSA also said President Buhari told the security heads that he would no longer tolerate a situation where the nation’s security is reactionary instead of being to be proactive.

The NSA added that President Buhari also insisted that all the decisions approved at the National Security Council meeting last month including a ban on mining activities in Zamfara as well as no fly zone remained enforced until further notice to curb the rising insecurity in the state.